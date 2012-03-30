These Are Not Good Charts For Spain

If you haven’t been paying attention to Spain, here are two quick charts to get you up to speed.



First, here’s a look at the IBEX, the main stock market index going back a year.

Note that it’s been falling sharply lately, and is getting fairly closed to November lows.

Photo: Bloomberg

And then the 10-year yield after falling sharply earlier, is ticking higher again.

Photo: Bloomberg

As for the economic reality, Citi’s Willem Buiter predicted that Spain would need outside help sometime this year.

He cited several factors in his analysis:

Debt to GDP is worse than official numbers originally stated.

Growth is much worse than people expected.

Real estate has a lot more to fall, perhaps even double its latest fall.

The government’s commitment to reform is not as sharp as it needs to be.

