These Are Not Good Charts For Spain

If you haven’t been paying attention to Spain, here are two quick charts to get you up to speed.
First, here’s a look at the IBEX, the main stock market index going back a year.
Note that it’s been falling sharply lately, and is getting fairly closed to November lows.
Photo: Bloomberg
And then the 10-year yield after falling sharply earlier, is ticking higher again.
Photo: Bloomberg
As for the economic reality, Citi’s Willem Buiter predicted that Spain would need outside help sometime this year.
He cited several factors in his analysis:
- Debt to GDP is worse than official numbers originally stated.
- Growth is much worse than people expected.
- Real estate has a lot more to fall, perhaps even double its latest fall.
- The government’s commitment to reform is not as sharp as it needs to be.
