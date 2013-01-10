A Sign That The Euro Crisis May Be Behind Us

Sam Ro

The Spanish 10-year bond fell below 5 per cent fro the first time since March 9, 2012, reports Bloomberg.

This is a notable milestone for the country that continues to struggle with its heavy debt load.

Yes, Europe continues to have a lot of work ahead.  However, skyrocketing borrowing costs, which are symptomatic of a crisis mindset, seem to be behind us for now.

Here’s a look at the one-year chart via Bloomberg.

spain yield

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

moneygame-us spain