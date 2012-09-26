Spanish Yields Surge

Sam Ro

Markets are tanking across Europe with the Spanish and Italian stock markets off by over 2%.

Borrowing costs in Spain are also rising.  The Spanish 10-year yield just went north of 6.01% after opening at 5.78%.

Spanish leaders are under intense pressure to produce a tight budget, which means harsh austerity.  This has brought Spain’s citizens to the streets in protest.

Here’s a one month look at the Spanish 10-year yield.

spanish 10 year

Photo: Bloomberg

Tagged In

moneygame-us spain