Spanish Yields Surge

Markets are tanking across Europe with the Spanish and Italian stock markets off by over 2%.
Borrowing costs in Spain are also rising. The Spanish 10-year yield just went north of 6.01% after opening at 5.78%.
Spanish leaders are under intense pressure to produce a tight budget, which means harsh austerity. This has brought Spain’s citizens to the streets in protest.
Here’s a one month look at the Spanish 10-year yield.
Photo: Bloomberg
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.