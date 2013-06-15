Surprise! Vine Is Becoming A Playground For Spammers With Fishy Sounding Names

What’s Jack Dorsey going to do about Vine spam?

More than 13 million iPhone and Android users are now using Twitter’s Vine video-sharing service.



Vine lets users edit and post six-second video clips and share them in a feed with friends.

Here come the spammers.

On Thursday, Kris Holt of The Daily Dot reported that a colleague had received a bunch of fishy comments after posting videos to Vine earlier this week.

The comments all came from Vine accounts with longish, odd sounding user names, and all tried to lure users to visit a website, vinejump.com, with the promise of more followers.

Holt described the website as “certainly a scam.”

Twitter users, no strangers to spam themselves, have also been noticing an uptick in Vine comment spam.

.@NASA can you do something about this spam problem on vine? It’s getting a little out of hand. pic.twitter.com/5EDJWQKqEM — david morgan (@d4vidmorgan) June 13, 2013

Twitter has already moved to deal with an outbreak of porn on Vine soon after its debut in January. Hopefully it’ll figure out a way to nip Vine comment spam in the bud.

