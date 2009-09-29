Spammers Earn $4,000 A Day Selling Penis Pills Online

Nicholas Carlson
  • Intuit’s Quickbooks gets an app store [VentureBeat]
  • Emmy winning shows have least-watched commercials [TVbytheNumbers]
  • Yahoo’s Australian joint venture buys a travel site [PC]
  • Verizon might buy DirecTV [WSJ]
  • Megan Fox on SNL [BoomTown]
  • How eBay Surrendered Its ‘Religion’ [Valleywag]
  • Facebook exec says Twitter “is in the rear-view mirror” [VentureBeat]
  • Nokia aquires traveller’s social network Dopplr [Mashable]
  • Zynga revenues cross $500,000 per day [All Facebook]
  • Eastern Europeans make $4,000 per day selling fake penis pill, ripoff luxury goods and fake anti-virus software [SMH]
  • Morgan Stanley invested in Twitter’s latest round too [WSJ]

