Spammers Earn $4,000 A Day Selling Penis Pills Online

- Intuit’s Quickbooks gets an app store [VentureBeat]
- Emmy winning shows have least-watched commercials [TVbytheNumbers]
- Yahoo’s Australian joint venture buys a travel site [PC]
- Verizon might buy DirecTV [WSJ]
- Megan Fox on SNL [BoomTown]
- How eBay Surrendered Its ‘Religion’ [Valleywag]
- Facebook exec says Twitter “is in the rear-view mirror” [VentureBeat]
- Nokia aquires traveller’s social network Dopplr [Mashable]
- Zynga revenues cross $500,000 per day [All Facebook]
- Eastern Europeans make $4,000 per day selling fake penis pill, ripoff luxury goods and fake anti-virus software [SMH]
- Morgan Stanley invested in Twitter’s latest round too [WSJ]
