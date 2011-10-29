Spammers Try To Break Into Facebook Seven Times PER SECOND*

A little problem.

Photo: AP

Facebook gets more than 600,000 unauthorised log-in attempts every day, which amounts to 7 per second.That’s according to a surprising source: Facebook.



Yesterday, Facebook announced new features to help users reclaim accounts that have been stolen by spammers — usually after a user has been tricked into entering a password on a face site.

In that announcement, Facebook revealed that “only 0.06%” of more than 1 billion log-ins per day are compromised.

Security company Sophos picked up on the stat and did the maths to calculate that as 600,000 log-ins per day.

So if you’re one of those people whose accounts has been hacked, don’t feel too bad — it happens all the time.

*Update: Facebook reached out to let us know that the company BLOCKS 600,000 unauthorised log-in attempts per day. That’s not the number of SUCCESSFUL log-ins by spammers. We’ve updated accordingly.

