Spam Defrauded Facebook Users Of $US200 Million Last Year

Social Media Insights is a daily newsletter from Business Insider Intelligence that collects and delivers the top social media news first thing every morning. You can sign up to receive Social Media Insights here or at the bottom of this post.

Facebook Spam Is A $US200 Million Business

(The Guardian)

According to a team of Italian security researchers, spammers defrauded Facebook users of $US200 million last year. Although spam containing misleading links that direct to a third-party site breaches Facebook’s terms of service, this shady but lucrative business is becoming difficult for Facebook to police. Read >

Twitter Unveils Conversation View On Its Mobile Apps (Twitter Blog)

Twitter has updated its iPhone and Android apps, as well as Twitter.com with a new way to follow threaded tweets: Conversation View. In this new view, tweets are shown in chronological order, so it’s easier to follow. Read >

Foursquare Launches Tip Feature (All Things D)

Foursquare is rolling out a new feature will allow users to automatically get tips and recommendation about a place they are in. For example, a user might walk into a restaurant they’ve never been to before, and notification pops-up on their phone from Foursquare saying “try the soup.” Read >

The Perfect Reddit Submission (Business Insider)

A team of Stanford computer scientists developed a number of algorithms to isolate what goes into a successful title or headline for a Reddit post. They found that what makes for a successful title on very niche communities on Reddit doesn’t apply for broader, more mainstream pages. But positive sentiments are always a sure bet. Read >

Foursquare In Talks With Microsoft For Strategic Investment (Bloomberg)

On the heels of Foursquare releasing its Windows 8 app, Bloomberg is now reporting that the location-based company is in “advanced” talks with Microsoft for a strategic investment. Read >

Twitter Beefs Up Revenue Streams Prior To IPO (TheStreet)

Ahead of its IPO, Twitter’s management team is building up two potentially massive revenue streams: video and e-commerce. Unlike Facebook, which stumbled when it went public, Twitter wants its IPO to go as smoothly as possible, and a diverse revenue stream will help draw investors. Read >

Facebook Wants To Add Your Profile Picture To Its Face Recognition Database (All Things D)

Facebook is considering adding profile photos to its facial recognition database in order to improve the accuracy of its “Tag Suggest” feature. Users will have the option to opt-out of the tag suggest feature. Read >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.