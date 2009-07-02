Spam Up By 53% In Q2

Spam levels are up by 58% this quarter, and 6% since last year, says Google.



New players have caused both the level and types of spam to rise.

Google says this quarter, spammers went back to using old techniques like newsletter formats with malicious links, images and email attachments.

Spam accounts for 90.4% of all email, according to CNET,

Correlating with the growth of spam is the growth of malware. Web sites hosting malware and spyware grew by 67% to 1,919 between May and June. 1 in 78 links found in instant messages were linked to such Websites. Last year this figure was 1 in 200.

Image: James Cridland

