Spain's Wealthiest Region Is Begging The Central Government For Cash

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Reuters is reporting that Catalonia, Spain’s wealthiest autonomous region, is having serious financing issues.The president of Catalonia, Arthur Mas, commented on the issue.



We don’t care how they do it, but we need to make payments at the end of the month. Your economy can’t recover if you can’t pay your bills

Catalonia’s debt has amassed to 13 billion euros, or 20% of the country’s entire economy.

