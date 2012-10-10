Spanish Red Cross Makes Heartbreaking Video To Get Help For Struggling Families

Photo: YouTube

The Red Cross is making its first ever public appeal in Spain to help citizens affected by the economic crisis, the BBC reports.Before the crisis, Spain’s Red Cross mainly helped immigrants.



But an increasing number of families are now relying on food hand-outs.

The campaign is called, “Now More Than Ever.”

As part of the effort, they’ve released a heart-breaking video showing a family with nothing in their fridge but a single egg, who later gets a visit from Red Cross representatives bearing aid.

Here’s the video:



