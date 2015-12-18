The Prime Minister of Spain got sucker punched by a teen and handled it like a champ

Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy was holding a campaign event in northern Spain on Wednesday when a nearby teenager sucker punched him in the face.

He had a massive bruise, but continued on with the event as planned.

“I’m well, great, no problem at all,” he said, per Reuters.

The teenager was arrested.

Spain’s national elections are on December 20th, and it seems likely that Rajoy will remain prime minister.

Story by Allan Smith and editing by Kristen Griffin

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.