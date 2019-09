Yesterday was a big day in Spain after neighbour Portugal held a strong bond sale.



More of the same today. According to ForexLive, Spain just held a successful sale, selling at the top end of the range with an improved bid-to-cover.

The IBEX is surging today and yields are coming in.

