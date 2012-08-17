Spain's Rally Has Been Gigantic

Spain is nicely higher today (by about 1.8%) but we just wanted to give you some quick broader context for how much the IBEX has risen since late July, when Mario Draghi talked about doing whatever it took to save the Euro.



The index bottomed at 5950, and today it’s at 7543.20.

That’s a 26% gain in less than a month.

From Bloomberg:

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.