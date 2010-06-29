Spain's Banks Are Freaking Out As The ECB Is About To Take Away Their Liquidity Pump

Spain’s banks are freaking out right now about the possibility that the ECB might take away its €442 billion funding facility, according to the FT.



The ECB’s plan to allow the funding facility to expire have been labelled “absurd” by Spanish banks lobbying for its continuation.

You can see what Spanish banks are worried about. Here’s a chart detailing the liquidity drop off if the ECB allows the fund to expire on July 1.

From FT Alphaville:

Add this to the Spanish government’s funding need for July and there is a serious combination of problems facing the country.

Check out the presentation the government of Spain is using to try to get investors to buy their sovereign debt >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.