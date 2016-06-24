Spain wants 'co-sovereignty' in Gibraltar after Brexit

Spain’s foreign minister said the UK’s vote to leave the European Union makes an agreement to share Gibraltar “closer than ever.”
“Co-sovereignty in Gibraltar is now closer than ever,” José Manuel García Margallo told a radio station on Friday, according to a report in the Financial Times.
“The Spanish flag is closer to flying on the Rock, but no-one should think that I am celebrating this situation.”
Almost the entire voting public of Gibraltar — 96% — voted in favour of remaining in the UK, the highest ratio in any UK constituency.
Gibraltar shares a border with the Spanish peninsula and has been a British overseas territory for more than 300 years.
