Life Of A 30-Year Old Spaniard: Living At Home, Working Part Time, Collecting Benefits, And Somehow Supposed To Pay For Dad's Retirement

One reason for Spain’s current employment woes and lack of labour competitiveness might be the ‘dropout generation’, 25 – 35 year old Spaniards accustomed to an extended form of ‘student life’ — ie., living with your parents, working part time, receiving benefits, and ‘advanced’ study due to the fact that nobody wants to hire somebody with an undergraduate Spanish degree anymore.



Christian Science Monitor:

The quality of a university graduate has been devalued in recent years to the point where an employer will no longer be impressed at all by an undergraduate degree in a job interview. Consequently, at least a master’s degree or some kind of postcollege specialisation accompanied by proficiency in at least three languages is demanded. This, of course, means more years spent as a student and, for the most privileged ones, a year or two living and exploring foreign languages abroad.

Yet there’s more to it than simply deteriorating educational standards. 4 weeks minimum vacation, a high minimum wage, substantial required severance pay, and taxes equal to 50% of someones salary, makes hiring someone an extremely expensive proposition in Spain.

The taxes on employee wages are very high as well, which brings us back to the mileurista social status. These taxes create a substitution effect: firms have become desperate for new technologies to reduce labour inputs. One recent example in Spain is McDonald’s move to start substituting workers with new machines that take the order for the customer, reducing the number of workers. The goal is to leave only two sets of employees — the ones in the kitchen and ones that hand the food to you at the counter.

Worse yet, Spanish demographics are horrible due to delayed marriage and less child births. The nation is turning Japanese, in the demographic sense.

If current trends continue, within a few short years in Spain each employee will have to pay for one pensioner on social security. Only 40 years ago, 10 employees took care of one pensioner through their social-security contributions. The Atlas generation, by putting off marriage and children, has worsened this worker-pensioner imbalance. The yearly rate of births per fertile woman in Spain is only 1.2, one of the lowest in the world, and it will likely decline in coming years.

Obviously the excerpts above only refer to one group of young Spaniards, the article above refernces other groups as well, including hard-working underpaid types and a richer priveleged class with cushy benefits and high pay jobs.

Yet these anecdotes show how it will take enormous regulatory restructuring for Spain to overcome its financial problems. In fact it seems it will require some sort of regulatory revolution.

Moreover, given that demographic distortions can’t be fixed once set in motion, the nation will also need to make deep cuts in pensioners’ benefits, or have a massive influx of young immigrants. That’s because it’s an extreme challenge for each worker to support one pensioner, if not impossible. Not even Japan has a one worker to one retiree ratio, as shown below by a chart from Econdataus:

