SPAIN TANKS NEARLY 4%

The Spanish IBEX 35 closed down 3.99 per cent today, after a nasty day of trading all around in Europe.
Even so, yields on Spanish government bonds seemed unaffected by the markets, finishing flat or falling slightly.
Here’s a look at the rest of today’s eurozone carnage:
CAC 40: -1.59%
DAX: -0.98%
FTSE MIB: -2.42%
Check out the IBEX 35 today:
Photo: Bloomberg
