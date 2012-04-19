SPAIN TANKS NEARLY 4%

The Spanish IBEX 35 closed down 3.99 per cent today, after a nasty day of trading all around in Europe.



Even so, yields on Spanish government bonds seemed unaffected by the markets, finishing flat or falling slightly.

Here’s a look at the rest of today’s eurozone carnage:

CAC 40: -1.59%

DAX: -0.98%

FTSE MIB: -2.42%

Check out the IBEX 35 today:

Photo: Bloomberg

