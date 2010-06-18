Spain Buys Big, Glossy Full-Page Ad In The Economist To Promote Its Sovereign Debt

Gregory White

Spain is now advertising its sovereign debt in The Economist, according to an advertisement plucked from its pages by @albertoartero.

The country just had a successful auction today, but spreads against the German bund have widened dramatically.

Via @albertoartero, the Director of Cotizalia.com:

Spain Sovereign Debt Small

Check out 9 reasons why Spain is a dead economy walking >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.