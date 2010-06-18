Spain Buys Big, Glossy Full-Page Ad In The Economist To Promote Its Sovereign Debt

Spain is now advertising its sovereign debt in The Economist, according to an advertisement plucked from its pages by @albertoartero.



The country just had a successful auction today, but spreads against the German bund have widened dramatically.

Via @albertoartero, the Director of Cotizalia.com:

Check out 9 reasons why Spain is a dead economy walking >

