Spain hoping to reopen to tourists in 'late June' as it relaxes coronavirus restrictions

Spain hopes to reopen its doors to tourists starting in “late June,” a government minister has said.

The government last week introduced a 14-day quarantine period for visitors entering the country, which it plans to lift next month.

“From late June, we’ll start the tourism activity, I hope,” the country’s transportation minister, José Luis Ábalos, said.

The coronavirus pandemic has so far claimed 27,563 deaths in Spain, one of the highest death tolls in Europe.

Italy’s government on Monday said it would start to reopen the country to tourists in June.

Spain hopes to welcome tourists starting in “late June,” according to the country’s transportation minister.

The government last week introduced a 14-day quarantine period for visitors entering the country, saying it was necessary to avoid a second peak of COVID-19 infections.

José Luis Ábalos now says the two-week quarantine will be phased out and travel restrictions will be gradually lifted.

“From late June, we’ll start the tourism activity, I hope,” he told the broadcaster TVE, according to Reuters, adding: “We must make Spain an attractive country from the health point of view.”

The coronavirus pandemic has claimed 27,563 deaths in Spain, one of the highest death tolls in Europe, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Spain’s economy is heavily dependent on tourism, which accounts for 12% of the country’s gross domestic product, according to Reuters, and the strict coronavirus-related lockdown means the country is heading for a deep recession.

The Bank of Spain forecasts that its economy could shrink as much as 12.4% this year, and the number of people claiming unemployment benefits has risen sharply above 5 million people. The country’s population is about 47 million.

Italy’s government also plans to start to reopen the country to tourists in June.

