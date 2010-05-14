Nightmare! What Spain's Brutal Austerity Budget Would Look Like Here

Gregory White

Spain has launched an assault on its public sector, targeting profligate spending in an effort to trim its deficit.

The moves, however, won’t achieve much.

According to Spanish economist Luis Riestra Delgado, the cuts only reduce spending by 1.5% of GDP. This is nothing compared to the aim of cutting the Spanish deficit from 12% of GDP today, to 3% by 2013.

Portugal has also taken strong moves to fight its deficit and defend its place in the eurozone.

These budget measures might soon be coming home to America, where a real austerity nightmare could take shape.

Cuts of 5% on every public sector worker's salary in the U.S., from domestic security to parks and recreation.

Spanish Cut: All public sector staff experience salary cuts of 5% in 2010, and no growth in salary for 2011.

Source: Expansion.com

Every elected official in the United States would have their salary cut by 15%.

Spanish Cut: All members of government lose 15% of their salaries.

Source: Expansion.com

Social Security payments held at current levels, even if the CPI increases.

Spanish Cut: No pension increases for anyone in Spain through 2011.

Source: Expansion.com

Taxes supporting families are cut, including child tax credits.

Spanish Cut: The €2,500 bonus tax credit for having a child is eliminated.

Source: Expansion.com

Massive cuts to U.S. local and state governments across the country

Spanish Cut: Local government cuts of €1.2 billion.

Source: Expansion.com

Cuts to Medicaid worth $20.65 billion

Spanish Cut: Cuts in medical spending of €1.5 billion (0.14% GDP) which will impact the dose and duration of treatment.

Source: Expansion.com

U.S. GDP Estimated $14.75 trillion for 2010

Significant cuts to U.S. foreign aid of $4.4 billion.

Spanish Cut: Cut of €300 million in foreign aid in both 2010 and 2011 (0.03% GDP).

Source: Expansion.com

U.S. GDP Estimated $14.75 trillion for 2010

The U.S. government institutes at VAT tax of 21%, hitting consumers at every purchase.

Portuguese Cut: Portugal raises its value added tax (VAT) to 21%

Source: Financial Times

Income tax is increased by up to 1.5% on U.S. workers.

Portuguese Cut: Portugal increases its income tax by rates of up to 1.5%.

Source: Financial Times

Federal corporate tax rates in the U.S. are raised 2.5%, hitting businesses large and small.

Portuguese Cut: Portugal increases its corporate tax rate by 2.5% to 27.5%.

Source: Financial Times

Removing the Speaker of the House (third in line) and merging several U.S. government departments.

Spanish Cut: Getting rid of Spain's second vice president, merging the Health and Labour departments, and merging the education and culture departments.

Source: Expansion.com

Government cuts spending on all projects of $41.3 billion.

Spanish Cut: €3 billion in government spending cut from the 2010 and 2011 budgets. (0.28% GDP)

Source: The Guardian

U.S. GDP Estimated $14.75 trillion for 2010

Government cuts regular spending 2010-2011 by $69.3 billion.

Spanish Cut: A €6 billion cut across all divisions of the Spanish government over the next two years, amounting to .47% of GDP.

Source: The Guardian

U.S. GDP Estimated $14.75 trillion for 2010

Worried about what a Spanish budget would look like in the U.S.? Fear the Irish example even more.

This is how a real austerity budget would crush America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.