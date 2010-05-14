Nightmare! What Spain's Brutal Austerity Budget Would Look Like Here

Spain has launched an assault on its public sector, targeting profligate spending in an effort to trim its deficit.



The moves, however, won’t achieve much.

According to Spanish economist Luis Riestra Delgado, the cuts only reduce spending by 1.5% of GDP. This is nothing compared to the aim of cutting the Spanish deficit from 12% of GDP today, to 3% by 2013.

Portugal has also taken strong moves to fight its deficit and defend its place in the eurozone.

These budget measures might soon be coming home to America, where a real austerity nightmare could take shape.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.