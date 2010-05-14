Nightmare! What Spain's Brutal Austerity Budget Would Look Like Here

Spain has launched an assault on its public sector, targeting profligate spending in an effort to trim its deficit.
The moves, however, won’t achieve much.
According to Spanish economist Luis Riestra Delgado, the cuts only reduce spending by 1.5% of GDP. This is nothing compared to the aim of cutting the Spanish deficit from 12% of GDP today, to 3% by 2013.
Portugal has also taken strong moves to fight its deficit and defend its place in the eurozone.
These budget measures might soon be coming home to America, where a real austerity nightmare could take shape.
Cuts of 5% on every public sector worker's salary in the U.S., from domestic security to parks and recreation.
Spanish Cut: All public sector staff experience salary cuts of 5% in 2010, and no growth in salary for 2011.
Spanish Cut: Cuts in medical spending of €1.5 billion (0.14% GDP) which will impact the dose and duration of treatment.
Spanish Cut: Cut of €300 million in foreign aid in both 2010 and 2011 (0.03% GDP).
Spanish Cut: Getting rid of Spain's second vice president, merging the Health and Labour departments, and merging the education and culture departments.
Spanish Cut: €3 billion in government spending cut from the 2010 and 2011 budgets. (0.28% GDP)
Spanish Cut: A €6 billion cut across all divisions of the Spanish government over the next two years, amounting to .47% of GDP.
