Spain's Factories Hold At 4-Month High

Spain’s manufacturing output is at a 4-month high.

That’s according to Markit’s purchasing managers’ index (PMI), a commonly used survey for measuring the strength of a country’s business activity, before official figures come out.

The figure stayed at 52.6 for October, the same as in September.

Any figure over 50 indicates that a sector is growing. Here’s how Spain’s figure has moved with the country’s industrial production over time …

