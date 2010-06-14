Spain On The Brink, EU Members Possibly organising A Bailout This Week

Europe’s fiscal crisis continues to worsen as Spain looks to be the next country in line for a multi-billion euro bailout. German news agency FAZ (Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung) is reporting, via Zerohedge, that the EU Commission is convening this week in Brussels to discuss a possible bailout of Spain.

Similar to the U.S. back in 2006 through 2008, Spain is burdened by a worsening housing crisis and its banking system is on the brink of collapse.



Of course, Spain is denying any sort of a bailout at this point.

FAZ (via Zerohedge): The countries of the European Union are preparing to Spain to help with loans out of its deepening financial and debt crisis. “We will lead in the upcoming talks this week in Brussels,” it said on Sunday in government circles in Berlin. “We will move under the treaty and the economic reason.” Obviously, has exacerbated the situation so that States not to want to wait for the EU summit on Thursday. I understand that includes both the head of the EU Commission and the European Central Bank (ECB) support is not enough.

A spokesman for the Ministry in Madrid on Friday still had denied an interest of the Spanish government of Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero: “There is no bailout.” They have not sought help, and that would not do so. Similar statements, however, it was announced in spring in Greece before the Athens government, the EU partners but then asked for help.

Responsible for the escalation is apparently the situation in the Spanish banking market. There are currently rolls a wave of consolidation. The institutes are trying to get through mergers, the impact of the housing crisis under control. Nevertheless, confidence has fallen sharply, lending in the interbank market falters for days. ECB President Jean-Claude Trichet spoke of “continuing tensions in some segments of the financial market.” If the problems escalate, Spain could get the first country funds from the aid package of 750 billion euros, the countries of the Euro Zone and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently agreed.

