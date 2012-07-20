Feast Your Eyes On These Atrocious Spanish Olympic Uniforms

A couple of Spanish Olympic athletes have taken to Twitter to complain/make fun of the uniforms they’re going to have to wear once the London games begin next week.



Here are canoeist Saul Craviotto and field hockey player Alex Fabregas. We would be remiss if we didn’t mention how much we like their hats and bags, however (via National Post and CBS Sports).

Photo: @Saul_Craviotto

Photo: @AlexFabregas

