Spain Officially Asks For Its Bank Bailout

Photo: Denis Doyle/ Getty Images

It’s official.After agreeing to accept/receive/ask for a bailout from the rest of the Eurozone for its banks two weekends ago, Spain has officially requested one according to various reports, including Bloomberg’s Linda Yueh.



Ever since the original bailout was announced, there have been a lot of questions about what, exactly, is in the bailout agreement. We may soon find out.

UPDATE: There are apparently basically no details in the letter. It will be updated again in early July with more numbers and a detailed Memorandum of Understanding.

