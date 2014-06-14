The Netherlands Destroys Spain 5-1 In A Historic World Cup Upset

In a result that will send shockwaves through the world soccer, the Netherlands scored five unanswered goals to beat defending champion Spain 5-1 on the second day of the World Cup.

It’s the worst defeat ever suffered by a defending champion.

Spain has been the best team in the world for nearly a decade, winning three-straight major competitions. On Friday they were embarrassed by a Dutch team that barely kept up with them in a lackluster World Cup final in 2010.

The Netherlands came into the game as heavy underdogs. Many experts were picking them to finish third behind Spain and Chile in this Group of Death.

They left with all three points in one of the best performances ever, considering the opponent.

