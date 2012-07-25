SPAIN AND ITALY JUST GOT TRAMPLED

Photo: AP

The Spanish and Italian stock markets took a major beating today, falling a dramatic 3.5 and 2.7 per cent respectively.Borrowing costs for both countries also soared today, with the Spanish 10-year yield closing at 7.63 per cent today.



Italian yields for bonds of the same maturity rose 24 bps to close at 10-year at 6.58 per cent.

Other European markets didn’t do very well either, though they managed to avoid serious losses:

Germany’s DAX: -0.4%

France’s CAC 40: -0.6%

England’s FTSE 100: -0.6%

