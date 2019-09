The hottest market in the world these days is Spain, but it’s definitely cooling off today.



There are headlines about Spain forming a new bad bank, and so forth, but there’s still no move to request a bailout, which is seen as key for the whole Euro progress momentum going forward.

The market is off 1.7%.

Photo: Bloomberg

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.