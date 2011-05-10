Spain Is Hoping This Presentation Will Help It Regain The Confidence Of The World

Spain’s troubled real estate sector is at the heart of the country’s weak recovery, and now that government is trying to kick start its revival. They’ve gone on a roadshow, and delivered this presentation from the Ministry of Public Works (via FT Alphaville).



The presentation includes details on the country’s return to growth, its banking sector reforms, and its progress toward correct pricing of the housing market. It also alludes to a massive amount of housing stock still in place, and large declines in the value of properties in regions dominated by vacation homes.

This is a sales pitch, and should be taken as such. It’s not too different from the country’s sovereign debt presentation it delivered just over a year ago.

While Spain’s real estate recovery still faces the downside risks of rising interest rates and high unemployment the success of reforms thus far could inspire some investors to take a chance.

