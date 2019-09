At least for today, investors are feeling good about Europe.



Spain has successfully sold 6 billion EUR worth of 10-year bonds, apparently with substantial foreign demand. Meanwhile, European bourses are going nuts. Both Spain and France are up well over 3%.

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

