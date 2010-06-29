Spain Gets Worse, As IBEX Now Down Over 3%

All eyes are on Spain this morning, following the controversy over the ECB’s decision not to continue plying the country’s banks with no-strings-attached liquidity.



The IBEX is now down over 3%.

Frankly, this feels like it could be one of those key blunders in this crisis, if the ECB doesn’t blink, and the Spanish banks take it on the chin.

