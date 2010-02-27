S&P Sends Another Warning Shot Over The Bow Of The Spanish Debt Armada

Photo: AP

LONDON (AP) — Credit ratings agency Standard & Poor’s is warning Spain that its weak economy could undermine its plan to rein in its budget deficit — and make a debt downgrade even more likely.S&P said Friday that Spain’s deficit would likely remain above 5 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product through to 2013. That means the debt burden could rise.



The ratings agency said it was keeping Spain’s AA+ bond rating but that any deterioration in its economy or finances could put “downward pressure” on its rating.

