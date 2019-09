Spain’s GDP grew 0.5% in the third quarter, the Instituto Nacional de Estadistica reported on Thursday.

The figure matches forecasts and is slightly slower than the 0.6% rise in the second quarter.

The annual rate of growth was 1.6%.

Here’s a chart:

