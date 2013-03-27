LIVE! Spain Faces France In A Massive World Cup Qualifying Game

France and Spain are about to start their key World Cup qualifier in Paris.



The game has huge implications.

Whichever team wins will be the favourite to win the group and advance to the 2014 World Cup, and the loser will likely have to play in a two-game playoff with another European team next fall to make it to Brazil.

We’ll be here all afternoon with live scores, goal videos, highlights, and more.

It’s a big one!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.