The economy is still totally miserable in Spain. Unemployment is sky high and so on.

But a recovery has to start somewhere, and it looks like Spain has now officially joined the turning-the-corner club.

GDP grew a whopping 0.1% Q3, breaking a negative 9 quarter streak.

This was in line with economist expectations.

