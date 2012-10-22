Follow Here For Updates From The Crucial Election In Spain

From El Pais is this handy widget on the regional elections in Spain.



The big one to watch? The regional election in Galicia. It would be good news for the government if the party of Mariano Rajoy (the PP) wins an absolute majority, which would give him some political capital.

The results on the right are from the Basque country, where Rajoy’s party will get trounced by separatists.

