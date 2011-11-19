This Weekend's Spanish Election Is Likely To Be A Vote For Austerity And Against Socialism

Photo: Wikimedia commons

This weekend’s Spanish parliamentary elections is widely expected to pan out exactly as the polls indicate. Spain wasn’t supposed to go to the polls until March 2012, but the wrecked economy and poor performance in May’s municipal elections by the current ruling Socialist Party has forced the country into an early election.



According to EU Observer, the latest figures predict an expected majority victory for the current opposition conservative People’s Party. More damningly, if matters played out according to the polls, the outgoing Socialist Party would be condemned to its worst ever election performance.

The People’s Party’s Mariano Rajoy should take power. Rajoy has previously been beaten by Spain’s current leader, Jose Luis Rodriguez Zapatero in the 2004 and 2008 elections.

According to Euro Weekly News, Rajoy is promising jobs, though with little substance behind this claim as of yet. He’s also set to lean towards austerity and reducing the size of government. The publication reports that the Spanish ministry of Culture may soon be bid farewell to.

Rajoy’s expected victory has really been handed to him by the economic havoc that has plagued Spain since the crisis of 2008. Spanish unemployment current stands at 20 per cent, the highest figure in the EU. Regional elections in May were a disaster for Zapatero’s party prompting him to call this snap election.

Come Sunday, Europe will have another government that’s fallen as a result of financial turmoil.

