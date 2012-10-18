Spanish Police Say Alleged Chinese Mafia Smuggling Plot So Big It 'Distorted' Entire Economy

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Yesterday, we reported on an alleged Chinese mafia money-laundering plot in Spain that led to scores of arrests — including that of a Madrid Councilor and a Spanish porn star.Well that was just the tip of the iceberg.
In a press conference today, Ignacio Cosidó, the Director-General of the National Police, said that the uncovered plot was so lucrative that it “distorted the functioning of the [Spanish] economy.” Cosidó believes the that the syndicate was smuggling approximately €160 million ($200 million) a year.
Criminals made their money by smuggling a plethora of cheap goods into the country and sold them discretely — and at lower-than-market prices — in order to avoid paying taxes. “Thousands” of local Chinese bazaars are thought to have purchased the illegal goods.
El País reports that the amount defrauded could be worth upwards of a billion dollars.
The three-year investigation, dubbed Operation Emperor, was the “biggest police operation in the history of Spain” according to the Spanish Minister of the Interior, Jorge Fernandez.
