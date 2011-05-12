Two Earthquakes Hit Spain Causing Major Damage And Casualties

Two strong earthquakes hit Spain this afternoon causing major damage and casualties.



The magnitude-4.4 quake and the subsequent 5.3 quake were near Lorca in the southeast of Spain. The earthquakes caused extra damage because they were shallow.

The death toll is at 7, according to ABC.

TV shots showed rescue workers rushing through debris-littered streets, according to the BBC. Old buildings, including a clocktower, were badly damaged by the quake, which followed a smaller 4.4-magnitude quake about an hour earlier.

Developing….

