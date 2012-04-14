SPAIN AND ITALY IMPLODE

Total disaster in peripheral Europe today.



Both Spain and Italy are imploding today.

Spain is off 4%!

Italy is off 3.5%!

Here’s Italy’s FTSE MIB index.

UPDATE: Gavan Nolan of Markit reports that Spanish CDS hits 500 BPS for the first time ever.

That also puts the IBEX 35 at its lowest since 2009.

UPDATE II: Europe just closed, with Italy and Spain off their lows but still down well over 3 per cent. Here’s our European market roundup >

