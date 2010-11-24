The Complete Guide To The Oncoming Spanish Debt Crisis That Everyone Is Terrified Of

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

With the focus firmly on the debt crises in Ireland and Portugal, the real threat is still lurking.Spain is a massive economy, the 5th biggest in the European Union, and the fourth biggest in the eurozone.



By the time and if the sovereign debt crisis spreads to Spain, the eurozone bailout fund now set up to help Greece and Ireland may be too small.

Spain, with an economy much larger than Greece, Ireland, or Portugal, may be too big to bail.

We’ve got the details on how it has come to this, why Spain can’t escape its situation, and who’s exposed to Spain’s sovereign debt.

