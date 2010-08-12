Some Spanish Regional Governments Are Shut Out Of The Bond Market

And you thought Spain was out of the woods…



Then, two days ago the government began considering reversing some of its austerity commitments, in regards to infrastructure spending.

Now today we’re being hit with news that Spain’s regional governments could set off a national crisis:

Bloomberg:

Catalonia, which accounts for a fifth of Spanish gross domestic product, has been shut out of public bond markets since March and the extra yield it pays over national government debt has almost tripled this year. Galicia, in the northwest, has asked to freeze payments of debt it owes the central government and the Madrid region postponed a bond sale last month.

Spain’s regions, which borrowed at similar rates to the central government before the global credit crisis started in 2007, are key players in Zapatero’s drive to get his budget in order and push down the country’s borrowing costs. They control around twice as much spending as the state, employ more than half of all public workers and piled on debt during the recession.

