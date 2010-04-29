Here's Everything You Need To Know About The Rapidly Approaching Crisis In Spain

Spain just got downgraded by S&P. Given that S&P is usually the last to know, it looks like things are only going to get worse for the eurozone giant.



While Spain might seem like another Greece or Portugal, its something far different–and worse.

The country is a way more important part of the eurozone economy, with way too much debt to be bailed out by a weak EU-IMF initiative.

