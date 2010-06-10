Spain Now Showing Very Serious Signs Of Systemic Stress

The situation in Spain is getting worse by the minute as international banks are now unwilling to lend to many Spanish regional banks, or cajas, in the interbank markets.



What is of more serious concern is why banks have halted lending. It is not just because they are worried about issues of banking solvency, now lenders are concerned about the viability of Spanish sovereign debt, according to Cinco Dias via FT Alphaville.

If banks are no longer willing to take Spanish sovereign debt as collateral for lending on the interbank market, Spain’s banks and the sovereign bank, the Bank of Spain, may face future problems as they try to roll over their debt or seek short term support. Spain has €225 billion in debt to roll over in the year 2010, with July being the biggest month.

There is, however, a contrary opinion on Spanish sovereign debt’s position as collateral. According to the Bank of Spain’s own data on interbank lending, the constraints suggested by the earlier report are not yet being seen. This may put pause to the alarm over sovereign debt for now.

Check out the presentation the government of Spain is using to try to get investors to buy their sovereign debt >

