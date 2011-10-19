Spanish Police Stop Catamaran Filled With $24 Million Worth Of Cocaine

Police search the catamaran

Photo: Spanish Police

Four British men and one Colombian have been arrested after being caught by the police sailing from South America to Spain with a massive cocaine haul, reports Sky News.The men were sailing a catamaran off the cost of Portugal when they were stormed by police. Authorities found almost 300kg of cocaine on board the vessel, worth an estimated £15 million ($24 million). Around £50,000 ($79,000) in cash was also seized by police.



The raid was conducted by Spanish police after they received a tip-off from the UK’s Serious organised Crime Agency. The cocaine is thought to have been loaded into the ship in Venezuela.

