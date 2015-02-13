This terrifying orange cloud spread over two Spanish towns after a chemical explosion

Jillian D'Onfro
Toxic CloudScreenshot / YouTube

A chemical explosion at a warehouse in Spain has caused a toxic, orange cloud to spread over two towns outside Barcelona, the AP reports

Firefighters are urging the 40,000 residents of the towns of both Igualada and Odena to stay inside until the cloud disappears. 

The explosion occurred when nitric acid and ferric chloride being delivered to a warehouse in Igualada mixed, exploded, and set a truck on fire. 

The AP reports that two people were slightly injured. 

The cloud’s unnatural hue looks incredibly eerie: 

 The AP reports that the towns’ water systems are also being checked:

 The Spain Report tweeted that the orange cloud has spread into a “fine mist”:

