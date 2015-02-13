This terrifying orange cloud spread over two Spanish towns after a chemical explosion

A chemical explosion at a warehouse in Spain has caused a toxic, orange cloud to spread over two towns outside Barcelona, the AP reports.

Firefighters are urging the 40,000 residents of the towns of both Igualada and Odena to stay inside until the cloud disappears.

The explosion occurred when nitric acid and ferric chloride being delivered to a warehouse in Igualada mixed, exploded, and set a truck on fire.

The AP reports that two people were slightly injured.

The cloud’s unnatural hue looks incredibly eerie:

The AP reports that the towns’ water systems are also being checked:

La explosión en una planta química obliga a confinar a los vecinos de Igualada http://t.co/HfnJaNKGlO Foto: @finanuar pic.twitter.com/fga7JioCwa

— EL MUNDO (@elmundoes) February 12, 2015

The Spain Report tweeted that the orange cloud has spread into a “fine mist”:

TOXIC CLOUD: Igualada town hall tells The Spain Report the big orange cloud in the photo is now more of “a fine mist” pic.twitter.com/81nfq8VETE

— The Spain Report (@thespainreport) February 12, 2015

