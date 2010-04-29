Yes, Spain Is A HUGE Domino

Spain was downgraded today, and now concerns over a minor Greek crisis are growing into the threat of a massive Spanish meltdown.



Spain would not be a minor blip on the world’s economic radar. Spanish banks have received a tremendous amount of financing from the European Central Bank (ECB).

From EconomicResources:

And Spanish banks also rely on interbank credit dwarfs Ireland and the rest of Europe, exposing those counterparties to banking sector risk.

From EconomicResources:

Combining this likely banking sector exposure with sovereign debt exposure, it looks likely France and Germany will face significant problems if the Spanish crisis progresses.

From EconomicResources:

See Just How Desperate Spain Is To Rollover Its Debt In Their Presentation To Foreign Investors >

