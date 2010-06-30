Just In The Nick Of Time, Spain Has Forced The Merger Of Two Groups Of Banks

The Spanish government has just confirmed the semi-merger of two new banking conglomerates born out of the country’s caja system.



The first is made up of Caja Madrid, Bancaja, Caixa Laietana, Caja Insular de Canarias, Caja de Avila, Caja Segovia and Caja Rioja. The second CAM, Cajastur, Caja Cantabria Caja de Extremadura.

These deals needed to get done by June 30, when the Spanish government’s fund for the purpose of shoring up its banking industry expires.

These mergers are also beating the July 1 end of the ECB’s liquidity facility, which many Spanish banks have insisted remain in place.

Full details of these new banks have yet to emerge, including their exposures to the country’s real estate sector, and how the end of the ECB liquidity facility will affect their funding positions.

