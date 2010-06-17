Somehow, Investors Don't Seem Too Worried About Spanish Banks

Spain had a bond auction this morning, which was successful in selling €3.479 billion in government securities. But the spread on Spanish government debt has now widened to the largest level in eurozone history against the German bund, at 233 bps.



But Spanish banks, which have been widening for some time, don’t seem to care too much this morning.

From CMA Datavision:

Now check out the 9 reasons Spain is a dead economy walking >

