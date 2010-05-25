Asian CDS Widen On War Fears

Market worries over the Spanish banking crisis and the crisis on the Korean Peninsula are reflected not just in crumbling indices today, but also in CDS prices on corporate and sovereign debt.
Spanish banks, and the Spanish government, are at the centre of the European storm.
Escalating tensions between North and South Korea are reflected across Asian sovereigns.
