Spain and Italy's Stock Markets Drop In World Rankings Due To Crisis

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Since the beginning of 2009, ratings of stock markets around the world have been shifting around significantly due to widespread economic issues. In particular, Europe has suffered: Spain, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France and Germany have dropped several spots in their stock market rankings.In Spain’s case, previously it found itself in the eleventh position with a capitalisation level of 0.44 billion euros. Still, since the crisis began it has dropped three positions, placing itself in the fourteenth spot in the rankings. Brazil, South Korea and Russia now occupy higher spots.



Something similar happened to the Swiss stock market. Brazil, Australia and India moved ahead three spots. All this demonstrates that the bank-heavy stock markets have suffered the most in recent years.

The Italian stock market, which has been another locus of anxiety for the past several weeks, has also fallen behind two positions (from 15 to 13) and is no longer in the premier division of global stock markets.

Stock exchanges in the United States and United Kingdom have remained in the same positions, the first and fourth respectively. The US still has the most powerful stock market in the world. Its value was at 7.67 billion euros at the end of 2008 and is now greater than 12.38 billion.

For the US economy, the financial crisis has not impeded growth for several companies. For example, Facebook, Bank of America, Chevron Corporation, Cisco, Kraft Foods, The Traveles Companies and others are posting significant profits.

In the rest of North America, Canada has passed Germany and France and now occupies the fifth position overall with a market capitalisation of 1.49 billion euros.

This post originally appeared at El Economista.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.